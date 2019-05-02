Kieran Tierney to undergo double hernia operation

Celtic defender likely to miss Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers but return for next season.

Tierney will face surgery at the end of the season. SNS Group

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney is expected to miss Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium as he recovers from surgery to overcome an injury problem.

Tierney's season has been disrupted by what had been described as a hip injury which has meant he has missed games for his club throughout the season.

Manager Neil Lennon has revealed that the player needs surgery to return to full fitness and will undergo a double hernia operation at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old will need three-to-four weeks' recovery time, which means he probably won't be available for selection by Scotland.

Lennon said it would be "very, very difficult" for the full-back to be fit in time to represent his country.

However, Tierney is expected to return to fitness in time for Celtic's European qualifiers.

Lennon also gave an update on Scott Sinclair's future at Celtic, saying the club has triggered a 12-month extension in the winger's contract.

"Scotty will be here for another year," he said. "He has returned a lot of goals for us this season yet again and it's a big boost for the squad."