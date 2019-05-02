Lewis eyes silverware after committing to Aberdeen

The Aberdeen goalkeeper said it was an easy decision to extend his stay at Pittodrie.

Joe Lewis has revealed that helping bring silverware to Aberdeen is his aim after signing a new long-term deal with the club.

Lewis has committed to another five years with Derek McInnes' team and says it was an easy decision to make once talks began.

"Contract negotiations didn't take particularly long," he said. "Once we actually sat down and spoke, it was done in a couple of weeks.

"I'm delighted it's that length of time, I still have plenty of years left, even after this contract finishes I think goalkeepers can go on a bit longer and I feel I will be in decent shape to go on a couple of years longer."



The 31-year-old has spent the last three years at Aberdeen and been league runner-up each time and played in the League Cup and Scottish Cup finals but believes there is a lot more to look forward to in the future.

"Silverware is something we need to aim for," he said. "I have just fallen short in my time here, but that's definitely an aim.

"But there are other things to look forward to, the training ground next season and then, hopefully not too long after that, the new stadium. So it will be a great time to be part of the football club."

Reflecting on his time in the north east so far, he admitted he hadn't had the best first impression but says he's settled in the area and has a good base to achieve his ambitions.

"The first three days it rained solid so I thought 'what have I done?' he said. "But once I started playing and training, even after the first few games the fans took to me, and it's been enjoyable ever since.

"We have had plenty of ups and downs like any football club but my family are happy here, it's a great city to bring my little boy up in, so all that combined made it a fairly straightforward decision.

"You want to win things and the clubs I have played for haven't always been so stable as this one. You feel like everyone is pulling in the same direction."