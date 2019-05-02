David Moyes looking for club job ahead of Scotland role

The former Manchester United boss wouldn't rule out the Hampden job but prefers a club role.

Moyes has been linked with Scotland and Celtic. SNS Group

David Moyes has said he would favour a return to club management over international football but has stopped short of ruling out the Scotland job.

The former Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland and West Ham boss has been out of work since the end of last season but has been linked with the vacant Scotland manager's position as well as being the permanent successor to Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

He told a national radio station: "I prefer the day-to-day but can I see myself being a national manager? Of course.

"But at the moment my first choice would be to go back into club management."

The Scot had a spell as manager of Real Sociedad and said he would be open to any offers from Spain or from across the continent.

"I think I'd be open to whatever's right," he said. "I played for Celtic. The best league to manage in is the English Premier League.

"But I've got to say, if I got a chance to go back and work in Spain again or a chance to work in Germany or Italy I would take those opportunities as well."

Moyes said that whoever was appointed as the manager of the Scotland team would have a challenging job but expressed the opinion that facilities had to be improved to produce better players in the longer term.

"Scotland is not an easy job and it hasn't been an easy job for whoever has been in charge for quite a while now," he said. "We just don't seem to have got it quite right.

"I look at how well England have done and the amount of good young players England have got. England have got an array of young talent, and I actually think that years and years ago when they got St George's Park sorted and doing things the way they have done has been really good.

"But for example I also look at Iceland and the population they have got, they have put in loads of indoor arenas and full-size pitches because they can't play or train much in the winter, yet Scotland is much the same."

