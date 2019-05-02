No regrets for Sean Murdoch as he swaps gloves for whistle

Dunfermline Athletic goalkeeper has heart set on returning as a top grade official.

Change: Sean Murdoch is swapping goalie gloves for a referee's whistle. SNS Group

For most goalkeepers, 32 is the age they start entering the prime of their professional careers.

But for Dunfermline Athletic's Sean Murdoch, it marks the time to call time on his playing days - and instead focus on becoming one of Scotland's top referees.

After a year of injury struggles Murdoch is now back to full fitness but the time out had no bearing on his decision to pursue his dream of climbing the ranks of match officials - with the ambition to reach Grade One, and one day take charge of matches at the level he has played at.

Asked if it was a difficult decision to come to, Murdoch said: "No, not at all.

"It has always been my ambition to retire at the earlier stages - typically you retire at 35 or 36 but I always wanted to do it early to give myself the best possible chance.

"There is an importance about the referee, it is one of the most important people on the pitch and I want to be a part of that.

"And since I've started refereeing I really, really enjoy it."

Murdoch reached Grade 3C five years ago - allowing him to take charge of non-league matches and run the line as high as the first two rounds of the Scottish Cup.

Any higher and he could have officiated matches involving teams coming up against his club - a clear conflict of interest.

Now he is free to re-enter the Scottish FA pathway and climb the ladder.

It has been a season where officials have come under intense scrutiny after criticism from managers and players, but Murdoch said nothing could put him off his chosen path.

He said: "There's so much scrutiny on referees and so many camera angles.

"You could do a game then get back to the changing room and realise you've made an error.

"You are not going to get every decision right but as long as you control the game and manage the game to your best, then you should be fine.

"Especially at teams where I was second choice goalkeeper, I used to watch the referee - see his positioning, his decision-making and match-management.

"I'm friends with Bobby Madden and I think he's a fantastic referee. I think he controls the game brilliantly.

"What Bobby does well is he talks to the players a lot and that's something I want to put an emphasis on as well.

"I might gain respect a little bit more from the players because I've played at a decent level as well."