Rangers complete permanent signing of Steven Davis 

The Northern Irishman has signed a one-year contract at Ibrox.

Davis has agreed a permanent deal with Rangers. SNS Group

Rangers have announced the signing of Steven Davis on a one-year deal, keeping him at the club after his current loan deal expires.

The midfielder had returned to Ibrox on loan from Southampton in January, agreeing a move that would take him through to the end of his existing contract at St Mary's.

Now, after featuring for Steven Gerrard's side in the second half of the season, he has signed a one-year deal to stay at Rangers.

The 34-year old said he was over the moon at agreeing terms and said that he saw a bright future for the team.

"I am obviously delighted my future has been sorted out," he told Rangers TV.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed, especially in the last couple of weeks, the performances of the team as they have been really good and I think there has been a lot of progress made this season.

"We are disappointed that we didn't manage to pick up any silverware to this point, but there is a lot to look forward to in the future.

"[To begin with], it was a case of myself and the club getting the initial period out of the way and seeing how everything went as my family are still down south. That has been different, but I am delighted to now get everything signed and sealed."

Rangers boss Gerrard said that he had seen a lot to like in the player's performances recently.

"Rangers fans have started to see a fully fit Steven Davis over the past month," he said.

"He looks sharp, is covering all round the pitch, winning the ball back, intercepting balls and looking aggressive.

"That is why we brought him back in January and why we want him as part of this squad going forward."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.