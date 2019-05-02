Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes handed one-match ban

The Dons boss has been handed the ban for a gesture made towards the Celtic fans in cup semi-final.

McIness: Handed one match ban. SNS

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has been handed a one-match ban for a gesture he made towards Celtic fans during the Scottish Cup semi-final.

Aberdeen attended an SFA hearing on Thursday over the incident that took place during Celtic's 3-0 win in April.

After the game McInnes claimed he was reacting to offensive chants from the Celtic end calling him a "sad orange b******".

Referee Craig Thomson sent McInnes to the stand for the offence after being alerted to the incident by the fourth official.

Dons assistant boss Tony Docherty, who was also sent off during the game, accepted a one-match ban.

However McInnes opted to go in front of a panel that decided his fate.

Lewis Ferguson and Dominic Ball were also both shown red-cards during the heated tie.

After the game McInnes said he was "wrong to react" to the chants but said he was "looking forward" to today's hearing.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.