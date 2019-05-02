Celtic and Rangers fined £7,500 over Old Firm derby melee

Both Glasgow clubs have been fined for their part in the incident after a heated game.

Melee: Both clubs fined following Old Firm clash. SNS

Both Celtic and Rangers have been handed fines for their part in a confrontation on the pitch after the latest Old Firm game.

The Glasgow rivals have been each fined £7,500 over the incident that took place following a heated derby match that Celtic won 2-1.

Both clubs were charged under Disciplinary Rule 204 which states that three or more players from the same team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players.

Tempers flared during and after the game with Rangers players Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday both shown red-cards and Ryan Kent handed a ban, all for clashing with Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Brown was himself cited for not acting in the best interests of association football but charges against him were dropped earlier this week.

Odsonne Edouard opened the scoring for the Hoops before a Ryan Kent equaliser gave Steven Gerrard's men hope of getting a draw.

However Neil Lennon would have the last laugh after a late James Forrest winner all but sealed an eighth consecutive title for Celtic.

