  • STV
  • MySTV

Gerrard confident he'll get backing to add quality to squad

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The Rangers boss says he can bring English Premier League quality to Ibrox this summer.

Steven Gerrard is confident he'll get the financial backing from the Rangers board to sign English Premier League-quality players this summer.

The Rangers manager collected the Manager of the Month award for April, alongside Scott Arfield who was named Premiership Player of the Month, but thoughts are already turning to next season with European qualifiers just over two months away.

Gerrard has already signed Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Steven Davis for next season but will be looking to add more new faces as he aims to land silverware.

While he wouldn't be drawn on reports linking him with a move for Watford's Andre Gray, the manager said that he was confident that players of that level would not be out of reach when he is in the market this summer.

"I think it's probably a question you would have to ask the board or Dave King. I don't know exactly where we stand in terms of budgets just yet, I'm sure I will in due time.

"But the board have been very supportive and backed me in a lot of ways. They've helped me to bring Premier League-level players here before.

"I don't think anyone would be surprised if and when a player of that calibre again was available, if I felt he was going to strengthen the team and it made financial sense, then I'm sure we would get the backing. But we'll have to wait and see."

One player from an English Premier League side who Gerrard is keen on is Ryan Kent, who has impressed at Ibrox while on loan from Liverpool. Kent has said that a second season at Rangers is "a possibility" and Gerrard has taken encouragement from that.

"It's not as reassuring as seeing his signature on a dotted line but it is a possibility, that's where it's at," he said.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1437469-on-loan-ranger-ryan-kent-open-to-second-season-at-ibrox/ | default

"Ryan knows we want him but we have to be respectful that the kid has a big decision to make. I'm sure there are clubs queuing up for him because he's a top player.

"He has to think, 'Where am I going to be happy playing football? Who do I want to share a dressing room with? Who's going to help me enjoy my football?'.

"Ryan has been accepted in this dressing room, the players love him. Now my advice is, 'Go where you think you'll be happy, improve and take your career to the next level. Go find your football happiness because that's where you'll find your best form'.

"We hope that will be Rangers but Ryan has to make the decision for himself and not really listen to what others are saying."

And while Gerrard sees the benefits of signing players up early in the window, he says he would be patient to land players like Kent.

"If the player is right and the target is right then you want to get them in as soon as you can, of course," he said. "But at the same time you don't want to rush decisions because the window opens early or because you can do it.

"I think you have to identify the targets who can strengthen your XI or your squad and you try and strike when the time is right. If it means being patient for longer than what people want, we will wait as long as we need to wait because we know the player and we know he fits into the system."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.