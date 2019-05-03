Gerrard confident he'll get backing to add quality to squad

The Rangers boss says he can bring English Premier League quality to Ibrox this summer.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6032533953001-steven-gerrard.jpg" />

Steven Gerrard is confident he'll get the financial backing from the Rangers board to sign English Premier League-quality players this summer.

The Rangers manager collected the Manager of the Month award for April, alongside Scott Arfield who was named Premiership Player of the Month, but thoughts are already turning to next season with European qualifiers just over two months away.

Gerrard has already signed Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Steven Davis for next season but will be looking to add more new faces as he aims to land silverware.

While he wouldn't be drawn on reports linking him with a move for Watford's Andre Gray, the manager said that he was confident that players of that level would not be out of reach when he is in the market this summer.

"I think it's probably a question you would have to ask the board or Dave King. I don't know exactly where we stand in terms of budgets just yet, I'm sure I will in due time.

"But the board have been very supportive and backed me in a lot of ways. They've helped me to bring Premier League-level players here before.

"I don't think anyone would be surprised if and when a player of that calibre again was available, if I felt he was going to strengthen the team and it made financial sense, then I'm sure we would get the backing. But we'll have to wait and see."

One player from an English Premier League side who Gerrard is keen on is Ryan Kent, who has impressed at Ibrox while on loan from Liverpool. Kent has said that a second season at Rangers is "a possibility" and Gerrard has taken encouragement from that.

"It's not as reassuring as seeing his signature on a dotted line but it is a possibility, that's where it's at," he said.

"Ryan knows we want him but we have to be respectful that the kid has a big decision to make. I'm sure there are clubs queuing up for him because he's a top player.

"He has to think, 'Where am I going to be happy playing football? Who do I want to share a dressing room with? Who's going to help me enjoy my football?'.

"Ryan has been accepted in this dressing room, the players love him. Now my advice is, 'Go where you think you'll be happy, improve and take your career to the next level. Go find your football happiness because that's where you'll find your best form'.

"We hope that will be Rangers but Ryan has to make the decision for himself and not really listen to what others are saying."

And while Gerrard sees the benefits of signing players up early in the window, he says he would be patient to land players like Kent.

"If the player is right and the target is right then you want to get them in as soon as you can, of course," he said. "But at the same time you don't want to rush decisions because the window opens early or because you can do it.

"I think you have to identify the targets who can strengthen your XI or your squad and you try and strike when the time is right. If it means being patient for longer than what people want, we will wait as long as we need to wait because we know the player and we know he fits into the system."