Hearts tie Peter Haring down on long-term deal

The Austrian has extended his stay at Tynecastle until the summer of 2022.

Haring has committed to Hearts. SNS Group

Hearts have announced that Peter Haring has signed a new contract with the club, extending his stay at Tynecastle until 2022.

The 25-year old has impressed since joining Hearts last summer and has benefited from a move from defence into midfield and has scored seven times in 36 appearances.

Those displays have prompted manager Craig Levein to secure him on a longer deal and he'll now be with the club for a further two years.

"I just arrived here last year in June," Haring told Hearts' official website. "I felt quite at home pretty quick. Everything seems to suit me quite well.

"I'm just enjoying playing here, enjoying the stadium, enjoying the city, I'm enjoying the club as well. That's why I'm happy to sign a long-term contract.

"When I signed here, or before I signed here, I spoke to the gaffer and Austin and it was clear they planned to play me as a centre back.

"Pretty soon they moved me one step forward into central midfield and a position I've played a lot when I was young, and I position I really enjoy to play.

"I was quite happy with that and happy that I could perform that well over the last season.

"I'm happy with my goals, obviously, as well. I think it's hard to plan things in football, it always comes a little bit different than what you expect."