Clarke: Award nod shows how well players have performed

The Kilmarnock boss is on the shortlist for Manager of the Year.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6032577902001-steve-clarke.jpg" />

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke has said that his nomination for GMB Scotland Manager of the Year should be taken as a compliment to his players.

Clarke is the only Premiership boss on the list, along with Arbroath manager Dick Campbell, Alloa's Jim Goodwin and Ross County duo Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson.

It's the second time Clarke has been up award and he said it was down to the consistency of his players over two seasons.

"Pleasing but a big compliment to all the players," he said. "It just means that the team has done very well for you.

"Obviously it is good to be nominated. I was nominated last year as well which means the season and a bit I have been here the team has done really well. The players have been great.

"As I always say, when the team is good everyone reaps the rewards.

"When the players are performing well week-in, week-out, it makes my job easier.

"I have always spoken highly of the group of players I found when I got here.

"I managed to supplement that with good loans and one or two extra bodies to help us out so it has worked out really well for us."

Clarke's focus is now on a strong end to the season and trying to overtake Aberdeen in third. After back-to-back defeats against the Dons and Celtic, he knows getting back to winning ways is essential.

"We need to remedy that this weekend," he said. "We have to beat Hearts. That's all we are focused on, we have been focused on that since last Saturday.

"We need to get a win on the board and hopefully we do it this weekend.

"They are big, strong, physical, good players. Very good at home, always competitive.

"They have beaten us twice at Rugby Park this season so we probably owe them one."