Heckingbottom says comments about official were in jest

The Hibs boss had said Gavin Duncan swore at him during the Edinburgh derby.

Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom has said he should not be called to account by the Scottish FA for comments made about a fourth official, saying he was joking about how he would "have knocked his teeth out if it was anywhere else".

Heckingbottom was speaking to the BBC after the Edinburgh derby when he was asked why he was so animated during the first half of the match. He replied: "It didn't help getting sworn at by the fourth official, I'd have knocked his teeth out if it was anywhere else. So that was one of the reasons."

Asked about whether he expected to face disciplinary action from the governing body, the manager said that he had been joking and what he said shouldn't be taken seriously by anyone.

He explained: "Afterwards when we saw all the headlines I was thinking in black and white it looks... (puffs his cheeks out).

"It was half said in jest and in answer to a question. I could have picked any number of things why I was animated on the sidelines.

"One was that my back was killing me, one was yeah, he swore at me, another was what I was seeing on the pitch which I wasn't happy with. I chose that one, that was it."

The Scottish FA can take action over managers comments or bring a misconduct charge but Heckinbottom insisted he had been clear with the match delegate that there was no ongoing issue.

"No (I don't expect to be cited) at all," he said. "The SFA always comes and sees you after the game and asks if you have any issue. There was no issue from me at all, do you know what I mean?

"The job is tough enough without me moaning about the (officials) and criticising them. I don't see how you can take it any (further), if I'm honest.

"If you read the headlines, it doesn't look great, does it? But if you see the interview and the context it is totally different.

"If you're asking what was meant by it, I was just using something to answer a totally separate question. I wasn't probed on anything regarding the referee, it was me who brought it up. I could have said anything but I said that. "There was nothing personal against the guy at all."