Johansson leaves Morton hours before final game of season

The manager and his assistant suddenly left their positions ahead of the Dundee United match.

Morton manager Jonatan Johansson and assistant Peter Houston have left Morton just hours before the club's final game of the Championship season.

The Greenock club confirmed the departure of the duo just over an hour before the team's match against Dundee United.

Johansson had taken charge in August following Ray McKinnon's unexpected move to Falkirk . The team achieved safety from relegation last weekend.

Morton have announced that Chris Millar and Jim McAlister will take charge for the United game with a club statement expected on Saturday afternoon.

Johansson had already been planning for next season with the club, having told the Greenock Telegraph this week that he had begun looking at players' contract renewals and potential signings.