Celtic seal Premiership title with victory at Aberdeen

Mikael Lustig, Jozo Simunovic and Odsonne Edouard scored as Celtic made it eight in a row.

Celtic are champions once again. SNS Group

Celtic have won the 2018/19 Premiership title after a 3-0 victory over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

It hands the club an eight consecutive title and keeps them on course for a third successive clean sweep of domestic trophies, should they beat Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on May 25.

Mikael Lustig opened the scoring on 40 minutes, throwing himself forward to get on the end of Callum McGregor's cross and firing a diving header past Joe Lewis.

Jozo Simunovic scored the second, rising high to head in from a corner after Lewis had denied Odsonne Edouard.

And Edouard wrapped up the win by finishing smartly with just two minutes left to play.

The win puts Neil Lennon's team on 84 points with two games to go, giving them an unassailable 12-point lead over second-placed Rangers.