Lennon tells Celtic fans they should savour latest triumph

The manager says guiding the team to the title was the toughest task he's had.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has said that the team's Premiership title is one that fans should enjoy after players.

Lennon was celebrating after a 3-0 win over Aberdeen saw Celtic clinch their eighth consecutive title and keep on track for an unprecedented 'treble treble' of domestic trophies.

The Northern Irishman had taken charge on a short-term contract after the abrupt exit of Brendan Rodgers in February. He said that the job of continuing Celtic's dominance of domestic trophies was "the toughest piece of management I have had in 10 years of management".

Lennon praised the players for how they had dealt with the upheaval and said that everyone involved should take time to appreciate the achievement.

"On the outside it probably looks easy but on the inside there was a lot of discontent and agitation around the club at the time," he said. "You had to keep calm.

"You need the hide of a rhinoceros and big cojones. I'm not sure I have got them but I certainly have a rhino hide. You need to bat it away and concentrate.

"Some of the performances weren't great but we are unbeaten in 11 games so the standard and expectation is very, very high.

"We need to take some time, even the supporters, to take stock and enjoy the moment. This is eight titles, it has not been done for a very long time.

"So it is a special group of players and the fans should engage in that and not think about nine and 10. "Just enjoy the moment and then look forward to next week, going there (Ibrox) as champions and the cup final as well."

It remains to be seen if Lennon will be given the job on a permanent basis but he said that he was proud to have returned to the club and said he was building on the work of his predecessor, who deserved his share of praise.

"It is a privilege to manage this club, it is the second time of doing it," he added. "I am so proud of the players at the way they handled the occasion.

"I have to give Brendan a huge amount of credit, I can't forget that. I don't want to miss him out.

"He obviously left the foundations and his legacy is very much intact here. From manager to manager, we owe him a great debt of thanks."

