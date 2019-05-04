McIntyre keen to lead resurgence after Dundee's relegation

The Dundee boss says he's " determined" to lead the team back to the Premiership.

Fans called for McIntyre to be sacked following relegation. SNS Group

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre says he want's to be the man to lead the team back to the Premiership after suffering relegation following a 10th consecutive defeat.

A 1-0 home loss to fellow strugglers Hamilton sealed relegation to the Championship with two league games remaining and fans made their feelings known with chants of "You're getting sacked in the morning".

McIntyre said he could accept the vitriol from the stands but said he took responsibility for the drop but also wanted the challenge of winning promotion next season.

"I totally understand it," he said. "They have just watched their team get relegated and we have not offered enough to win the game.

"I don't know any support that would be clapping us off the park. It's not been good enough and me being at the helm, I take full responsibility.

"They are obviously hurting big time and so are we. It's hurt like this that we have got to try and use to bounce back up at the first time of asking.

"I'm absolutely determined to do that. It's my responsibility and it's my responsibility to get the club back up. Unless I'm told otherwise, that's exactly what I will be planning."

McIntyre accepted there was no excusing the bare statistics that spelled out why his side would finish bottom of the league.

"We have only scored 28 goals, we have conceded way too many (75)," he said.

"At this level you have got to score at least 40-plus goals and be roughly about minus 20 if you want to have a chance of staying in the league. It boils down to basic maths at times.

"And we have not shown enough consistency. I felt I had to change it in the January window and I still stand by that, because I felt there wasn't enough in the dressing room to get us out of the situation.

"The ones I brought in haven't done the job. I've not done the job. It was my choice but it had to be done, and we have just not had the consistency levels to get a bit of momentum."