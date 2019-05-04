McInnes questions authorities after offensive chants heard

The Aberdeen manager was serving a ban after reacting to chants at Hampden.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has said that footballing authorities missed an opportunity to do something about offensive chanting last month and said he heard the same songs being sung as his side lost to Celtic at Pittodrie.

McInnes was in the stand serving a ban for reacting to chants from Celtic fans during the Scottish Cup semi-final.

The manager was found guilty of misconduct for gesturing to supporters who directed a sectarian song at him and given a one-match suspension.

He says the song was repeated as Celtic clinched the Premiership title on Saturday and aimed a broadside at the SPFL and SFA, asking if they had been listening during the showpiece game.

"Of course I heard it because I have been hearing it for years," he said.

"It is not if I hear it, that is not the question, the question should be are other people hearing it?

"The biggest surprise would have been if I had not heard it today, as you all know so it is what it is.

"There has been a missed opportunity to send out the right message.

"I served my punishment today and I will be back in the dugout next week"

The Dons boss received backing from Celtic counterpart Neil Lennon.

"I'm disappointed, to say the least," Lennon said.

"I'm disappointed for Derek because I know what type of man he is.

"He's a good football man, a guy of great integrity and I'm sorry he wasn't in the dugout today.

"I'm a huge admirer of what he's done here and what he's done previously."