Levein confident Ikpeazu will be fit for cup final

The striker suffered a hamstring injury in Hearts' defeat to Kilmarnock.

Ikpeazu was subbed off just after half-time. SNS Group

Craig Levein has downplayed fears that striker Uche Ikpeazu will miss the Scottish Cup final after being substituted with a hamstring injury during Hearts' defeat to Kilmarnock.

Ikpeazu was substituted 48 minutes into the 1-0 defeat clutching his hamstring, sparking concern that the player would miss the showpiece final on May 25.

But Levein said that the decision to substitute the forward was precautionary and that he was "confident" the player would face Celtic at Hampden.

"Uche's hamstring was a bit tight at half-time but he felt he could go back out and try it," the Hearts manager said. "He started running on it and just felt it tighten at the start of the second half.

"I had told him if he felt anything to give us the shout as there was no point in carrying on and making it worse.

"I'm quite confident we have not got any serious issue or damage there. He didn't pull up or clutch the back of the hamstring or writhe about in agony like he normally would.

"I'm fairly confident he will be good and fully fit for the Scottish Cup final. These things tend to be minimum 10 to 14 days. We've tested the strength of his hamstring and it is good."

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke saw his side score a last-gasp winner to leapfrog Aberdeen into third place with two league games to play.

He said: "Objective one was to stay in the league, which we did comfortably. Objective two was to secure back-to-back top six places.

"The third objective was to beat last year's points tally and we've done that too.

"Everything I ask the players to do they keep doing. I've run out of objectives after the third one. I'm sure between now and seeing the lads again on Tuesday we'll come up with another one."