Allan McGregor to miss Old Firm derby following red card

Banned: The goalkeeper will not take part in next week's derby.

Allan McGregor will be banned for Sunday's Old Firm derby after being sent off against Hibs at Ibrox.

The goalkeeper inexplicably kicked Marc McNulty towards the end of the match, which Rangers won 1-0.

McGregor got a straight red card for kicking Marc McNulty on his back immediately after clearing the ball out of his hands in the 89th minute.

Referee Bobby Madden booked McNulty and awarded Rangers a free-kick as the Hibs striker maintained his innocence.

The hosts saw out a dramatic finale without any major scare and took all three points courtesy of Jermain Defoe's 42nd-minute goal.