Celtic's James Forrest named PFA Scotland player of the year

Steve Clarke won manager of the year after breaking Kilmarnock's points record for a second year.

Crowned: Forrest won the PFA Scotland player of the year award. SNS Group

Celtic winger James Forrest has won the PFA Scotland player of the year award.

Forrest beat team-mate Callum McGregor and Rangers pair Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos to the main prize of the players' union awards night.

The 27-year-old scored his 22nd goal of the season - for club and country - when he rounded off a 3-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday that clinched Celtic's eighth consecutive title.

The Scotland international could not collect his prize at the awards dinner in Glasgow's Hilton Hotel on Sunday night as he and his team-mates had gone on a trip to celebrate their latest triumph.

Steve Clarke won the manager of the year after breaking Kilmarnock's top-flight points record for a second successive year.

Awards: Steve Clarke won the manager of the year. SNS Group

He saw off competition from Ross County co-managers Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson, Alloa boss Jim Goodwin and Arbroath's Dick Campbell.

Kent won the young player's prize, edging out competition from Motherwell pair David Turnbull and Jake Hastie plus Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson.

Morelos took home a prize for goal of the season, for his measured finish against Aberdeen in a 4-2 victory at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie and Livingston's Craig Halkett were the two representatives from outside the Old Firm in the team of the year.

Forrest, McGregor, Kent and Morelos were joined in the XI by Rangers' Allan McGregor and James Tavernier and Celtic's Dedryck Boyata, Scott Brown and Kristoffer Ajer.

Queen of the South striker Stephen Dobbie took the Championship player of the year award after netting 40 goals.

Bobby Linn took the League One award after hitting 23 goals for champions Arbroath while Blair Henderson took the League Two prize after scoring 38 times for Edinburgh City.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.