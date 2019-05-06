Allan Johnston returns to Queen of the South as manager

Gary Naysmith was sacked on Saturday night, hours after a 3-0 home defeat by Partick Thistle.

Manager: Allan Johnston will take charge of Queen of the South. SNS Group

Allan Johnston will take charge of Queen of the South's play-off campaign after agreeing a dramatic return to Palmerston.

Gary Naysmith was sacked on Saturday night, hours after a 3-0 home defeat by Partick Thistle consigned Queens to ninth spot in the Ladbrokes Championship and a trip to Montrose in a semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

The Dumfries club have moved quickly to replace him with Johnston, who led Queens to a League One and Challenge Cup double in 2013 before moving to Kilmarnock.

Gary Naysmith was sacked on Saturday night. SNS Group

Chairman Billy Hewitson said in a statement: "After taking the decision to relieve Gary of his duties it was vital that we moved quickly to put the new man in place.

"As a club we have a very important week ahead and his priority will be to lift the players and to have them up for two games against Montrose as we aim to hold on to our Championship status.

"Allan is someone who knows the club and the division very well and we feel he is the ideal appointment".

Johnston, who lost his job with Championship side Dunfermline in January, will again be assisted by Sandy Clark.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.