Ryan Jack: Rangers must improve discipline as I did

The ex-Aberdeen midfielder was sent off four times in 17 games during his first season at Ibrox.

Behaviour: Ryan Jack admits Rangers need to sort out their collective discipline. SNS Group

Ryan Jack admits Rangers need to sort out their collective discipline over the summer just as he did personally 12 months earlier.

The former Aberdeen midfielder was sent off four times in 17 league games during his first season at Ibrox.

Jack reflected on his approach and has restricted himself to six yellow cards in 45 appearances under Steven Gerrard.

But red card problems have undermined Gerrard's first campaign with goalkeeper Allan McGregor receiving their 12th dismissal of the season during Sunday's 1-0 win over Hibernian.

Jack admitted he had seriously reflected on his behaviour last summer and believes the squad need to do the same after Gerrard admitted he was running out of ideas to tackle the problem.

"Firstly you take what comes with it and there was obviously a lot of talk about it and you get a lot of stick and criticism, and you let your team-mates down, you let your fans and manager down," Jack said.

"I kind of just reflected and said 'this needs to stop, I can't be letting my team-mates down first and foremost, they are the ones that have to play with 10 men'.

'We have to reflect on it and maybe as a squad sit down and say it's costing us and we need to sort it out.' Ryan Jack

"I have kept my discipline and as a squad that's what we need to do.

"It has cost us this season, missing key players at key times, and if we don't rectify it we will be in the exact same situation next season.

"We are the players, we need to take responsibility for our actions on the pitch.

"We have to reflect on it and maybe as a squad sit down and say it's costing us and we need to sort it out."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.