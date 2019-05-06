  • STV
Lawwell hails Celtic for winning league by 'healthy margin'

STV

The club's chief executive spoke out after the Hoops clinched their eighth consecutive title.

Praise: Lawwell has hailed Celtic over league win.
Praise: Lawwell has hailed Celtic over league win. SNS Group

Peter Lawwell has praised Celtic's players for winning the league by a "healthy margin".

The club's chief executive spoke out after a 3-0 win over Aberdeen saw the Hoops clinch their eighth consecutive title and keep on track for an unprecedented 'treble treble' of domestic trophies.

He also said the victory is a "triumph that everyone should savour and enjoy" after an emotional fortnight for fans following the deaths of Lisbon Lion legends Billy McNeill and Stevie Chalmers.

Lawwell said: "Securing our eighth successive title is a fantastic achievement and everyone involved in delivering this for the club deserves huge praise.

"It has been a difficult number of weeks for so many people associated with the club losing such greats in Billy and Stevie, and Saturday's title win was a fitting tribute to these fine men.

"I am sure they would have been proud of their club making it eight-in-a-row."

He also hailed Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers for their roles in the club's league triumph.

'It has been a difficult number of weeks for so many people associated with the club losing such greats in Billy and Stevie, and Saturday's title win was a fitting tribute to these fine men.'
Peter Lawwell

He said: "I would like to thank Neil and the players for once again ensuring we are the best team in the country.

"The commitment and dedication shown by the players again across this season cannot be underestimated.

"Under pressure again to continue to deliver success and once again win the League by such a healthy margin is a great achievement.

"Winning can never be taken for granted. It comes from real ability, hard work and professionalism, something our which our players have in abundance.

"Led by Scott Brown, a fantastic Celtic captain, the players have been phenomenal. Our players should celebrate and enjoy these moments. They gave everything to our cause and delivered when they needed to right across the season.

"I would like to thank Neil for his crucial role in the campaign. At a difficult time for us, he took on the challenge, winning big games and driving us over the line.

"He knows all about winning with Celtic and deserves real credit, as does John Kennedy who provided great continuity and a significant contribution throughout the season, Damien Duff and, of course, the rest of the backroom staff.

"Brendan, too, played a huge part in our success this season laying the foundations for another title win and we thank him for this great contribution.

"Throughout his period as Celtic manager, he achieved great things and he deserves our thanks again for being part of eight-in-a-row.

"Most importantly, I would also like to thank our supporters who have once again given us such fantastic backing throughout the season. Everything we do at the club is for our supporters.

"Our objective is always to deliver success and give our fans a club they can be proud of. The club and supporters together, united in our desire to be the best is a powerful force.

"Thank you again. Celebrate and enjoy our eighth title in a row. You deserve it."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.