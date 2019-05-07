Dalglish: SFA must look at own role in managerial problems

The Scotland legend also praised Neil Lennon for his work at Celtic.

Former Scotland striker Kenny Dalglish believes the Scottish FA hierarchy need to take a look in the mirror, as they aim to have their third national team manager in place in just over a year and a half.

Following the sacking of Alex McLeish last month, the governing body will this week ramp up their efforts to appoint a successor. Gordon Strachan's five-year reign as boss ended in October 2017 and Dalglish says the board have to consider their part in the process.

"If there's someone there that they think is capable of doing it then fine," he told STV. "But there must come a stage also when the people who keep appointing the managers are the same ones who are sacking them.

"So I think they need to look in the mirror and say 'By the way, we've not done very well here either'.

"But it's not about apportioning blame, it's about getting the thing right."

Dalglish, Scotland's joint all-time leading goalscorer, is of the opinion that whoever does get the job will have a good squad to work with and he singled out Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay as two talented players at the top of the club game.

"The players they are getting or are going to pick, are of a slightly higher standard than we've had in the past," he said. "It just seems to be building it up bit by bit."

Looking at his former club Celtic, Dalglish recognised the work done by Neil Lennon in guiding the team to the title. He said the manager had clear attributes that could make him the right man for the job on a permanent basis.

"Neil knows what the expectations are," he said. "He knows the size of the club. Similarly, the club know Neil.

"He's a Celtic man himself, which doesn't entitle you to get the job but helps you understand it. Having been there before will give him an even greater understanding of it.

"After the season is finished they'll sit down and sort it out one way or the other. He has certainly kept the momentum going and moved it forward."