Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie signs for Derby County

The Scotland international will move to Pride Park at the end of his current contract.

Shinnie has settled on his next club. SNS Group

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has agreed to join Derby County, signing a pre-contract agreement with the English club.

Shinnie's existing deal at Pittodrie expires at the end of the season and he has agreed to join up with Frank Lampard's side in the summer.

The Scotland international has agreed a three-year deal with the Rams, who could be a Premier league outfit by the time he meets his new team-mates, if they are successful in the play-offs.

The move brings to an end four years at Aberdeen for Shinnie, who moved from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015.

Shinnie said: "I'm delighted to be joining Derby County and I'm really excited for the challenge.

"I'm looking forward to testing myself in English football and getting the next stage of my career started.

"This is a great opportunity for me to come to a club with such exciting potential as Derby County and I have been impressed with the manager's plans for the future.

"I will, of course, remain professional and committed to Aberdeen for the rest of this season as we look to end the season positively. I've had a fantastic time at Pittodrie during the last four seasons, made some great friends and loved my football."

Derby boss Lampard said:"Graeme will be an excellent addition to our squad for next season and beyond.

"He has been an extremely consistent performer for Aberdeen. He's someone we've watched very closely and we think he will fit into our squad with his ability, attitude and characteristics.

"He has the rest of the season to conclude with Aberdeen but we look forward to welcoming Graeme to Derby County when he reports for pre-season training ahead of next season."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes said: "Graeme Shinnie confirmed that he will be leaving to join Derby County at the end of the season and while I would obviously have much preferred him to remain here at Pittodrie, I completely respect his decision to make the career decision to try his football south of the border.

"Graeme has been outstanding for Aberdeen Football Club over the last four years and will be a very hard act to follow.

"I'm sure everyone connected with the club will join me in thanking his for his contribution in his time here and wishing him all the very best for the future. Obviously, we are still hopeful that we can see him make a final appearance in a red jersey at Easter Road next weekend in order that he can say goodbye to the fans properly."