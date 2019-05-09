  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes believes rebuilding job at Aberdeen is biggest yet

STV

The Dons manager will have to replace key players, including Graeme Shinnie, this summer.

McInnes is working to recruit new players for next season.
McInnes is working to recruit new players for next season. SNS Group

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has admitted it will be a challenge to replace Graeme Shinnie this summer and says he has a big rebuilding job this summer.

Shinnie agreed a pre-contract deal with Derby County this week and leaves McInnes needing to find a new captain as well as a key performer for his side.

While the manager said he understood the player's decision and that Shinnie leaves with everyone's best wishes, he was under no illusions about the difficulty of replacing him in the team and squad.

"You have to try and find that elsewhere," McInnes said. "It's difficult to replace like for like.

"You get similar types of personalities, similar types of players but like last season, how do we replace Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean?

"These types of players cost a lot of money and because they've developed here over a period of time they become more rounded players, both technically but also on the mental side.

"You work with what you've got but you also try to bring in similar types of players and try to get as close to it as you possibly can. We don't have the luxury of being able to go and buy that, you have to try and identify it and develop it rather than get the ready-made article like the players we've lost."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1437601-aberdeen-captain-graeme-shinnie-signs-for-derby-county/ | default

Shinnie isn't the only player McInnes will be looking to replace, with Greg Stewart and James Wilson leaving at the end of their loan deals and Gary Mackay-Steven likely to move.

The Dons boss agreed that made for one of the toughest rebuilding jobs since he arrived at Pittodrie. While he said that he had been active in speaking to player agents and working on recruitment, trying to "recruit smartly".

He said: "It's inevitable that when you lose a lot of key players, the culmination of that makes this one more of a challenge but it's a challenge we need to meet head on.

"With the support of the board, we feel confident we can recruit the players to come in and make us a competitive squad, as we always have been.

"It's easy to get downhearted and dispirited when you lose player after player all the time but the nature of my job and the nature of the board's job is to make sure we stay competitive on the pitch.

"As difficult and challenging as that is, that is the job. We'll try to be active and make good signings in the summer. We don't have the money to go and throw at it but we can recruit smartly and hopefully when we report back in June we've strengthened in key areas and we're looking forward.

"We've still got a lot of good in the building and it's important that they see a lot of good coming in."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.