Doolan leaves Partick Thistle after decade at Firhill

Doolan scored 120 times for Partick Thistle. SNS Group

Kris Doolan has left Partick Thistle at the end of his contract, ending a ten-year spell at the Firhill club.

Doolan, 32, joined the club in 2009 from Auchinleck Talbot and went on to make 401 appearances for the Jags, scoring 120 goals.

Chairman Jacqui Low paid tribute to the club Hall of Fame member, who is fourth in Partick's all-time scorer list.

"Kris is, and always will be, a legend at Partick Thistle Football Club," Low told the club's website.

"Legend is an overused word but he has earned that title. The service he has given to the club both on and off the pitch is almost unmatched.

"From his debut in red and yellow through to his first steps into coaching, Kris deserves an inordinate amount of credit and his efforts will not be forgotten.

"On behalf of everyone at Partick Thistle, I would like to put on record my sincere thanks to him for his service as a player.

"But I'd personally also like to thank him as a person for all he did for the club off the pitch. Kris will always be welcome here and we wish him all the very best for the future."

Manager Gary Caldwell thanked the player for his efforts in a difficult final season, which saw the club successfully fight against relegation to League One.

Caldwell said: "From the first day I came into the football club, Kris has been a consummate professional and I can't fault him.

"The contribution he has made to Partick Thistle will likely never again be matched and his achievements speak for themselves.

"He has scored some vital goals this season and he leaves with the best wishes of me and everyone at the football club."