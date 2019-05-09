Rice tells players to enjoy relegation showdown

The Hamilton boss says his side will be on the front foot against St Mirren on Monday.

Rice will tell his players to attack in Paisley. SNS Group

Hamilton Accies boss Brian Rice has said that Monday's relegation battle with St Mirren is on for his players to enjoy and not to fear.

The sides meet in Paisley with Accies knowing that a win will ensure they are safe from the drop while Saints will be in the relegation play-off. But a win for St Mirren would take it down to the last day with Oran Kearney's team travelling to already-relegated Dundee while Hamilton face St Johnstone.

That could mean for a nervy evening at the Simple Digital Arena but Rice believes his team should look forward to the occasion.

"It is a game to enjoy, not to dread," he said.

"Obviously it is a big game for both teams, a lot at stake.

"Like I have said since I came in here, there is only one way I want to play and that is on the front foot and we will go there looking to win the game.

"The best way to defend is to attack, that's the way I like it to be played, that's what I think the fans want to see, a team going out to win the match and we will be going to try to win the match the best we can."

Rice left his role as Kearney's assistant at St Mirren to succeed Martin Canning at Accies and he said he knows his opponents will be up for the challenge.

"St Mirren have scored a lot of late goals so that tells you they are fighting for the manager, the club and the fans but I know that anyway," he said.

"I have been at St Mirren, I know what it means to the players and I know the characters there.

"They will fight to the very end, same as my boys will fight to the very end."