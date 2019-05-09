McGregor: Celtic don't need pat on the back from Rangers

The midfielder says the champions haven't even discussed a guard of honour at Ibrox.

McGregor (left) says Celtic players know what they've achieved. SNS Group

Callum McGregor insists Celtic players aren't bothered about a 'guard of honour' after winning the title and says they don't need "a pat on the back" from anyone following their triumph.

Rangers have confirmed that their players won't line up to applaud Celtic on to the field at Ibrox on Sunday after their rivals clinched an eighth consecutive title.

That's provoked discussion about whether it's the right thing to do, but McGregor says it's not a bone of contention with his teammates.

The Scotland international said that the players were content with their own achievement and didn't need validation from anywhere else.

He said. "We've not spoken about it this week."

"We know we deserve to be champions and I think that's enough for us in there," he said. "We know how difficult it is to get over the line and every season we've managed to do it.

"That's enough for us and we don't need anyone else to pat us on the back.

"We know that it's a job well done."

Celtic learned from Ibrox defeat

McGregor was part of the team that lost at Ibrox in December and said that the chance to make up for that loss had given the game extra significance.

He said: "When you win the league you can think 'two weeks off and then the cup final' but it's probably the best game you can have, going there with a point to prove as well.

"For us it's a perfect game after a nice week of thinking about being champions.

"Obviously we'll be in a better place in terms of team selection than we were that day but that's why we've got a big squad.

"I think you learn from days like that and that's been the case since the turn of the year, since we've not lost a game. You learn a lot in defeat so that's helped us. We're really looking forward to it with a point to prove."

He admitted that he had been a little surprised by the change of atmosphere since Rangers cut the away ticket allocation for derbies but said the players wouldn't be "caught cold" twice.

"I think the intensity they played with," he explained. "We've been there before and had good experiences there. That's the first time we've gone there with the vast majority of fans being Rangers fans.

"I think we got caught cold with the atmosphere. It shouldn't happen but human nature kicks in and you think it's a bit louder than normal. Now we know what we're walking into and we'll probably be in a better place in terms of team selection as well."

And he believes that the team that keeps a cool head will enjoy an advantage on Sunday.

"I think the atmosphere will always be charged in these games," he said. "So it'll always be about who keeps their temperament best on the day.

"For us, we've just got to keep our discipline, as we always have, keep 11 men on the pitch and see where that takes us."