  • STV
  • MySTV

McGregor: Celtic don't need pat on the back from Rangers

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The midfielder says the champions haven't even discussed a guard of honour at Ibrox.

McGregor (left) says Celtic players know what they've achieved.
McGregor (left) says Celtic players know what they've achieved. SNS Group

Callum McGregor insists Celtic players aren't bothered about a 'guard of honour' after winning the title and says they don't need "a pat on the back" from anyone following their triumph.

Rangers have confirmed that their players won't line up to applaud Celtic on to the field at Ibrox on Sunday after their rivals clinched an eighth consecutive title.

That's provoked discussion about whether it's the right thing to do, but McGregor says it's not a bone of contention with his teammates.

The Scotland international said that the players were content with their own achievement and didn't need validation from anywhere else.

He said. "We've not spoken about it this week."

"We know we deserve to be champions and I think that's enough for us in there," he said. "We know how difficult it is to get over the line and every season we've managed to do it.

"That's enough for us and we don't need anyone else to pat us on the back.

"We know that it's a job well done."

Celtic learned from Ibrox defeat

McGregor was part of the team that lost at Ibrox in December and said that the chance to make up for that loss had given the game extra significance.

He said: "When you win the league you can think 'two weeks off and then the cup final' but it's probably the best game you can have, going there with a point to prove as well.

"For us it's a perfect game after a nice week of thinking about being champions.

"Obviously we'll be in a better place in terms of team selection than we were that day but that's why we've got a big squad.

"I think you learn from days like that and that's been the case since the turn of the year, since we've not lost a game. You learn a lot in defeat so that's helped us. We're really looking forward to it with a point to prove."

He admitted that he had been a little surprised by the change of atmosphere since Rangers cut the away ticket allocation for derbies but said the players wouldn't be "caught cold" twice.

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1434167-rodgers-accepts-celtic-were-second-best-at-ibrox/ | default

"I think the intensity they played with," he explained. "We've been there before and had good experiences there. That's the first time we've gone there with the vast majority of fans being Rangers fans.

"I think we got caught cold with the atmosphere. It shouldn't happen but human nature kicks in and you think it's a bit louder than normal. Now we know what we're walking into and we'll probably be in a better place in terms of team selection as well."

And he believes that the team that keeps a cool head will enjoy an advantage on Sunday.

"I think the atmosphere will always be charged in these games," he said. "So it'll always be about who keeps their temperament best on the day.

"For us, we've just got to keep our discipline, as we always have, keep 11 men on the pitch and see where that takes us."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.