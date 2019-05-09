  • STV
Gerrard doesn't expect Mexer to sign for Rangers

STV

The Rangers manager says he is keen to sign a centre-back for next season.

Gerrard is looking to add to his defence this summer.
SNS Group

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has admitted that he doesn't think Rennes defender Mexer will be making a move to Ibrox this summer.

A picture circulated on social media last week of the defender with Gerrard in France and STV learned on Wednesday that an offer has been made by Rangers to the Mozambique international, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Gerrard said that he was an admirer of the 30-year-old but revealed that he expects the player to remain on the continent next season.

"I think you've probably seen the picture in the public domain," he said. "I went to watch Rennes v Monaco to analyse a lot of players on the pitch, bumped into numerous players after the game and was asked for a picture.

"I think people are putting a lot of speculation out there.

"We are looking for centre-backs and Mexer is a good player who we admire but what I'm led to believe is that he'll be playing his football in France next year.

"Don't take that as facts, that's just what I'm hearing through the grapevine."

While trying to put plans in place for next season, Gerrard's immediate concern is the visit of Celtic to Ibrox on Sunday.He confirmed that his side would not give the champions a guard of honour after they wrapped up the league title last week, saying that the decision had come from further up the chain at Rangers.

"To be honest with you my thoughts on it are not important on that subject," he said. "The club have made a decision on that and decided there won't be a guard of honour, so my thoughts are irrelevant.

"I will follow what I'm told to do by the people in charge of the club."

Gerrard was coy on who would start against Neil Lennon's side, with a decision between Jermain Defoe and Alfredo Morelos one of the biggest he will face. But he said that he had told his players about the importance of discipline.

"I think the word discipline has come up a lot this season, after the last game as well," he said. "The players are well aware of how I want them to play and how I want them to behave.

"The last Old Firm game is in the past. I don't think we have to go back to any of the talking points there, I think it's important to look forward to a new game, a new challenge.

"Celtic come to the game as champions and we need to do everything we can to get three points. That's the only focus, we don't have to worry about the past."

