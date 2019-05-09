Rangers target Mexer signs agreement with Bordeaux 

The Rennes defender had been offered a contract with Rangers but will remain in France.

Rangers have missed out on signing Rennes defender Mexer after the player signed a pre-contract agreement with Bordeaux.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard had travelled to France and saw the player in action before the club tabled a contract offer but Gerrard revealed on Thursday he expected the player to sign elsewhere.

The player's future has now been confirmed as Bordeaux announced that the Mozambique international had agreed a four-year contract to sign for them in the summer.

Rangers will now turn their attention elsewhere as Gerrard looks to strengthen his defence for next season.

"I think you've probably seen the picture in the public domain," the manager said at his lunchtime press conference. "I went to watch Rennes v Monaco to analyse a lot of players on the pitch, bumped into numerous players after the game and was asked for a picture.

"I think people are putting a lot of speculation out there.

"We are looking for centre-backs and Mexer is a good player who we admire but what I'm led to believe is that he'll be playing his football in France next year.

"Don't take that as facts, that's just what I'm hearing through the grapevine."

