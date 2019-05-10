  • STV
Lennon: Celtic won't target 'huge' Rangers discipline problem

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Ronnie Charters

The Celtic manager says his players behaved "impeccably" in previous games against rivals.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has said that Rangers have "a huge discipline problem" but won't seek to exploit it when the teams meet on Sunday at Ibrox.

The Glasgow sides are gearing up for the last derby of the season with flashpoints from their last meeting still fresh in the memory.

Celtic were 2-1 winners in a dramatic match at Parkhead, where Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos was sent off for an off-the-ball elbow on Scott Brown and Andy Halliday was shown a red card after the final whistle following a clash with the Celtic skipper.

Ryan Kent was given a retrospective red card for lashing out at Brown and both clubs were fined over the mass confrontation at full-time. Rangers boss Steven Gerrard was given a one-match touchline ban for misconduct.

Lennon was asked if the Rangers sendings-off might be something his players could exploit but said that while he wouldn't target it, he believed the Ibrox club had "a problem".

"That's not a tactic that I adopt," he said.

"It's not my problem that they've got a huge disciplinary problem.

"If it manifests itself again on Sunday then we'll try and take advantage of that."

Celtic captain Brown was at the centre of the flashpoints but lennon says he sees no need to speak to the player specifically about his behaviour.

"They did [target Scott Brown]," he said. "And they did it after the game as well.

"Scott Brown is a veteran of these games. He's been here ten or twelve years, he's played over 500 games. I don't need to tell Scott Brown how to manage himself through a game of football. He does that very well and the bigger the game, the more he enjoys it."

Lennon said he was aiming for victory at Ibrox and in the final league game against Hearts so they can reach his target of 90 points but he said it has no importance other than being a Glasgow derby.

"If we lose on Sunday it won't have any bearing on the championship next season at all and if we win it won't have any bearing," he said. "It is two big teams going at it with pride and for three points more than anything else.

"There is no trophy at stake but it is the next Celtic versus Rangers episode and it is the most important one because it is the next one."

