Timothy Weah leaves Celtic after USA World Cup call-up

The on-loan youngster from PSG has left the club with immediate effect for the Under-20 World Cup.

Timothy Weah: He has left Celtic.

Timothy Weah's loan spell at Celtic is over after being called up by the USA for the Under-20 World Cup.

The youngster, who joined on loan from PSG in January, took to social media to reveal he has left the Scottish champions with immediate effect.

It means he will miss Celtic's final two league games as well as the Scottish Cup final against Hearts later this month.

He is set to return to PSG following the World Cup.

In a post on Instagram, he said manager Neil Lennon decided it was best for the youngster to leave immediately rather than wait until the end of the season.

He said: "I want to say thank you all for the undying support you have given me throughout my time with Celtic. I will be joining my National team to participate in the U20 World Cup in Poland.

"With this decision, the gaffer told me that it is in the best interest of the team that I collect my things and go home rather than be apart of the game on Sunday so I'll be on my way. It was a true honour playing for this club and also having the opportunity to interact with legends who paved the way for us.

"As a young player, I feel it's an important step in trying to advance myself. I still have a lot of growing to do in my game and I am especially thankful to the Celtic family for giving me the opportunity to show you all what I am capable of doing once given the chance."

