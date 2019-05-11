Inverness Caley book play-off clash with Dundee United

The Highland team secured a 4-2 aggregate win over Ayr United with a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Play-off: Inverness will play Dundee United. SNS

Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle have booked a play-off clash against Dundee United after a 4-2 aggregate win against Ayr United.

The Highlands club secured their place in the next round after a 1-1 draw at the Caledonian stadium on Saturday.

They had already put themselves in poll position after a 3-1 win in Ayr last week.

On Saturday an early goal from Ayr's Luke McGowan gave the travelling support hope of a comeback.

But a second-half equaliser from Coll Donaldson all but guaranteed the aggregate victory for the hosts.

John Robertson's side will now face Dundee United in a bid to take one step closer to a Premiership return.

The winner of that match will play whoever finishes second bottom of the Premiership, which will be either St Mirren or Hamilton.

St Mirren currently sit four points behind and if they fail to beat Hamilton on Monday then they will be consigned to the play-offs and a potential drop down the leagues.

