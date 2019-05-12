Defoe starts for Rangers, Johnston in for Celtic

The teams have been named ahead of the final Old Firm derby of the season.

Jermain Defoe will lead the line for Rangers against Celtic with Alfredo Morelos on the bench for the derby at Ibrox.

Steven Gerrard has made just one change to the team that defeated Hibernian last week, with goalkeeper Wes Foderingham coming in for the suspended Allan McGregor.

James Tavernier, Conor Goldson, Nikola Katic and Jon Flanagan make up the back four in front of Foderingham. Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Steven David are in midfield with Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield providing support to Defoe.

Neil Lennon has made three changes to the Celtic team for the trip across Glasgow.

Kieran Tierney, who will require surgery at the end of the season, is not in the squad, with Jonny Hayes in at left-back. Oliver Burke and Mikey Johnston also come in to the team.



Celtic start with Scott Bain in goal and Mikael Lustig, Jozo Simunovic, Kristoffer Ajer and Hayes in defence.

Scott Brown and Callum McGregor anchor the midfield with Tom Rogic, Burke and Johnston providing the supply to Odsonne Edouard.