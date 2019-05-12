Dundee sack Jim McIntyre following relegation

The manager has left his position at Dens Park following their drop to the Championship.

McIntyre has left Dundee after 31 games in charge. SNS Group

Dundee have announced that manager Jim McIntyre has left the club after a difficult season at Dens Park that saw the team relegated.

Defeat at Hamilton last week sealed the team's fate but McIntyre had insisted that he wanted to stay on and lead the team to promotion in the Championship next season.

Instead, Dundee will be looking for a new manager to restore their fortunes.

A brief statement on the club website announced McIntyre's departure. It read:

"Dundee Football Club can confirm that Jim McIntyre and Jimmy Boyle have left the club with immediate effect.

"Jim came to the club in October last year and shortly after Jimmy was appointed as his assistant manager.

"The management team oversaw 31 matches in charge, with 3 victories, 7 draws and 20 defeats.

"Relegation from the Ladbrokes Premiership was confirmed last weekend with a loss to Hamilton Accies at the Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park.

"We would like thank Jim and Jimmy for their efforts while in charge and wish them all the best for the future."