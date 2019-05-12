Gerrard: Rangers can take belief after dominating Celtic

The Rangers boss says his players showed desire in abundance in their 2-0 victory.

Gerrard said his side can take confidence from their performance. SNS Group

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard saw his players impress in a 2-0 win over Celtic and said they had "dominated" their rivals in every area.

James Tavernier put his side ahead with just two minutes on the clock, the Rangers captain hitting a free-kick past Scott Bain to give his team the ideal start at Ibrox.

Scott Arfield continued a strong run of form when he scored the second on 63 minutes after good work by Glen Kamara and Jermain Defoe.

Gerrard said the team had excelled and were fully deserving of praise.

"Outstanding from start to finish," he said. "We've built on the last four or five performances really and that's probably been the best out of them all.

"Celtic are a very good team, with top players. We're very respectful to their achievements and what they're probably going to go on and achieve in a couple of weeks so it was very important we show that respect but today was about Rangers from start to finish.

"We dominated in every department so the players deserve a lot of credit."

'There's still the challenge for us to try and knock them off their perch. So we're very respectful of the challenge and opposition but we have to take belief from games like this.' Steven Gerrard

The Ibrox boss said that the players' effort had underpinned their success.

"We're nowhere without desire," he said. "I think to achieve things at the top level of football there's certain words that have to be non-negotiable and desire is one of them. Especially here with this crowd. You'd be found out very quickly if you didn't have desire individually and collectively.

"I think that was there in abundance today and we need to carry that into next year as well."

The win was Rangers' second victory over Celtic this season and while Gerrard said that it would help the team mentally and showed they can reach the levels they aspire to, he also cautioned that there had to be consistency to achieve success.

"We should take a lot of belief and confidence from this performance and result," he said. "If you analyse the four derby games then I think we've been more than a match. That hasn't been where we fell short. We drew too many games elsewhere and there's been one or two disappointing defeats as well.

"It's a huge challenge here. Just because we've won today and performed well it doesn't it any easier for next year. Celtic are not going to go away, they're going to improve.

"There's still the challenge for us to try and knock them off their perch. So we're very respectful of the challenge and opposition but we have to take belief from games like this.

"At our best we've shown that we can compete and beat them but we have to do it over a longer period of time and you have to do it in cup competitions where it comes down to a one-off game."