Tavernier believes consistency could bring Rangers title

Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj

The Rangers captain says his club will strengthen this summer and challenge Celtic.

Rangers captain James Tavernier has described his side's 2-0 win over Celtic as "exceptional" and said they can make a serious push for the title next season.

The full-back put his side in front with a free-kick in the second minute, with Scott Arfield scoring just after the hour mark to seal the three points.

Tavernier said that a recent change to Rangers' system had led to a run of form and that the team wanted to take that momentum forward.

"We have to take this performance into the new season," he said. "Over the past five games we have shown a real dominance in the way we have played and in the system we have worked on.

"We definitely believe we need to carry that into next season but today we were exceptional.

The victory was the Ibrox club's second win over their rivals this season and Tavernier said that the head-to-head record showed they could match Celtic.

But he admitted disappointment at dropped points in other games that had cost them dearly.

The captain said that finding a level of consistency could be the difference they need to lift silverware.

"Yeah, we'll be frustrated looking back on parts of this campaign," he said. "Once the season ends, it is those other games where we have lacked consistency.

"If we learn from those lessons before next season then we will definitely be in a title race.

"There are positives there. So if we can take them, and look at and correct the negatives, then I believe we will be in a really good position.

"We have gone toe-to-toe with Celtic, who have obviously deserved to win the league. That is down to us with our lack of consistency. But we feel that we have got the team and the manager is going to strengthen in the summer.

"We are in a good position."

