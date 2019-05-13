Brown: Ref said Flanagan didn't hit me in the face

The Celtic captain admitted his side weren't at their best as they fell to defeat at Ibrox.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6035979682001-scott-brown.jpg" />

Celtic captain Scott Brown has given his side of the flashpoint between him and Jon Flanagan during Rangers' 2-0 win at Ibrox, saying referee Kevin Clancy told him he wasn't hit in the face.

Brown was floored early in the second half when Flanagan thrust an arm into his face and expected the Rangers defender to be sent off.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon said the decision was "unacceptable" but Brown claimed he was told by Clancy that the contact wasn't with his face.

"Yeah, another one to the face," he said. "Surprisingly, somebody didn't see that again.

"(Clancy) said it wasn't a red because it didn't hit me in the face. But it's part and parcel.

"I don't think it would have changed the outcome of the game. We didn't deserve to win today, Rangers played better than we did."

Brown was unhappy with his side's lacklustre performance but wanted to reflect on a good season overall and keep the focus on the cup final, which could see the club seal an unprecedented treble treble.

"We didn't compete, we didn't press as well as we could have done," he said. "But for us, now, it's about how we look forward.

"We've got a league title, we're going to hopefully win a treble - and that hopefully puts a lot of smiles on a lot of fans' faces.

"It's our first defeat since here last time. So you look at the season we've had, it's been fantastic.

"The season isn't based on one fixture. It's based on how well we've played all season.

"We've dominated the league for the last eight years. We need to make sure we continue to do that in the cup final - and next season as well."