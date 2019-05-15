Your guide to Scotland's Women's World Cup squad
Shelley Kerr has named the 23 players aiming to make a big impression in France.
The countdown has begun...
Shelley Kerr has finalised her squad and it's almost time to start packing for France.
Scotland will compete at the World Cup for the first time and are hoping to make a big splash at the finals.
Testing matches against England, Japan and Argentina lie ahead but Kerr believes the team can play their way into the latter stages.
The boss has made her selection and we've put together a guide to the players you'll be cheering on when it all begins in June.
Lee Alexander
Goalkeeper
Glasgow City
Age 27
16 caps
Made her international debut September 2017 after Gemma Fay retired, sharing recent games with Shannon Lynn. The part-time player from East Kilbride also works in a bank.
Jenna Fife
Goalkeeper
Hibernian
Age 23
4 caps
Made her international debut coming off the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Norway in January 2018. The Hibs keeper made two crucial penalty saves in the shoot-out as her side won their fourth SWPL Cup in a row against Glasgow City last week
Shannon Lynn
Goalkeeper
Vittsjo
Age 33
29 caps
Previously at Hibs and Chelsea.
Lynn was born in Canada to Scottish parents. Made her international debut in 2010 and has amassed 29 caps - no mean feat, given she was competing for her position with record cap holder Gemma Fay.
Players' Player of the Year at the 2011 Scottish Women's Football Awards.
Chloe Arthur
Full-back
Birmingham City
Age 24
19 caps
Arthur has also played for Celtic, Hibs and Bristol City. Played in the 2015 Scottish Cup final with Hibs. Made her debut in February 2015 as a sub against Northern Ireland.
Jennifer Beattie
Defender
Manchester City
Age 28
123 caps
Experienced defender with more than 100 caps, scoring 22 goals. Part of the Manchester City team which won the FA Cup
Missed Euros in 2017 after picking up an ankle injury a month before the tournament began.
Rachel Corsie (captain)
Centre-back
Utah Royals
Age 29
108 caps
The Scotland captain is an experienced defender with more than 100 caps for Scotland and has scored number of important goals for club and country. She joined Glasgow City from Aberdeen in 2008 and netted ten times as the club won a domestic treble. She also featured in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Qualified chartered accountant.
Nicola Docherty
Glasgow City
Defender
Age 26
13 caps
Made her debut in 2011 and recently has impressed deputising for the injured Emma Mitchell after almost two years out of the national side.
Sophie Howard
Defender
Reading
Age 25
13 caps
Howard began her international career with Germany's Under-20s and trained with England before making her Scotland debut in 2017.
The Reading defender is more used to playing at centre-back but has been used on the right-hand side of defence for Scotland, including in the 1-0 win over Brazil.
Joelle Murray
Defender
Hibernian
Age 32
48 caps
Captain of the successful Hibs team, Murray is a veteran of several qualification campaigns and went to Euro 2017.
Kirsty Smith
Defender
Manchester United
Age 25
34 caps
Hard-working full-back who can play on either flank. Smith left Hibs last year to join Manchester United's new team and celebrated winning the title and promotion to the WSL this season. Played for Scotland at Under-17 and under-19 level before winning the first of her 33 senior caps in 2014.
Lizzie Arnot
Midfielder
Manchester United
Age 23
25 caps
Winger who loves to take on an opponent. Arnot spent six years at Hibs before moving to United. Suffered a cruciate ligament injury in Edinburgh and missed 14 months but scored five goals in the Premier League Cup final just weeks after her return.
Made the run that led to Kim Little's winning goal against Brazil.
Leanne Crichton
Midfielder
Glasgow City
Age 31
64 caps
Experienced player who is in her third spell at Glasgow City and has also played at Hibs, Celtic and Notts County. Played in all three of Scotland's games at Euro 2017.
Hayley Lauder
Midfielder
Glasgow City
Age 28
98 caps
Skilful left-sided player who has amassed 98 caps and scored nine international goals. Well-travelled at club level having playing in Cyprus, Finland and Sweden before returning to Scotland to join City five years ago.
Kim Little
Midfielder
Arsenal
Age 28
132 caps
Scotland's biggest star and the country's leading goalscorer with 53 goals in dark blue. Has won silverware on three continents and is a stand-out player at Arsenal. Injury cost her a place at Euro 2017 and was a massive blow to Scotland. Will be key this time around.
Joanne Love
Midfielder
Glasgow City
Age 33
191 caps
Veteran midfielder who made her debut back in 2007 and has since gathered no less than 191 Scotland caps.
Has scored 13 goals for Scotland.
Christie Murray
Midfielder
Liverpool
Age 29
60 caps
An attacking midfielder with an eye for goal who counts Glasgow City, Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers Belles among her former clubs. Captain of the national team at youth level, Christie was amongst the first intake of students at the Scottish FA's Women's National Academy at the University of Stirling.
Caroline Weir
Midfielder
Manchester City
Age 23
62 caps
After bursting through the ranks at Hibernian while still at school, Weir joined Arsenal when she was 18 before spells at Bristol Academy and Liverpool. A fast, hard-working central midfielder, the 23-year-old can win possession and put the opposition on the back foot with her driving runs forward.
Erin Cuthbert
Striker
Chelsea
Age 20
29 caps
The rising star of Scottish women's football is coming off a season laden with individual awards. Strong, fast, skilful and capable of scoring a variety of goals, the 20-year-old from Ayrshire is very much one to watch.
Claire Emslie
Forward
Manchester City
Age 25
20 caps
Speedy, two-footed winger can operate off the left or right flank and looks to get among the goals. Spent four years studying and playing in America before going full-time in England with Bristol City then Manchester City.
Lisa Evans
Striker
Arsenal
Age 26
77 caps
Pacy and direct with the ball at her feet, Evans can play a variety of positions. Moved from Glasgow City to play in Germany for five years, including two seasons at Bayern Munich.
Jane Ross
Striker
West Ham United
Age 29
126 caps
A cap centurion who scored the decisive goal in Scotland's qualification campaign for the World Cup. A predatory penalty box striker who moved from Scotland to Sweden before spells playing at Man City then West Ham.
Lana Clelland
Striker
Fiorentina
Age 26
24 caps
The skilful forward has honed her craft in Italy since quitting Spartans in 2014 to try her hand in full-time football. Has been frustrated by injury recently but her ability to get behind defences and sniff out chances wins her place in the squad.
Fiona Brown
Striker
FC Rosengard
Age 24
37 caps
After breaking through at Celtic then establishing herself at Glasgow City, Brown went down the Scandinavian route with Eskilstuna United then Rosengard in Sweden. Strong finisher, capable of shooting from distance.