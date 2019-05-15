Your guide to Scotland's Women's World Cup squad

Shelley Kerr has named the 23 players aiming to make a big impression in France.

The Scotland team are heading to the World Cup. SNS Group

The countdown has begun...

Shelley Kerr has finalised her squad and it's almost time to start packing for France.

Scotland will compete at the World Cup for the first time and are hoping to make a big splash at the finals.

Testing matches against England, Japan and Argentina lie ahead but Kerr believes the team can play their way into the latter stages.

The boss has made her selection and we've put together a guide to the players you'll be cheering on when it all begins in June.

Lee Alexander

SNS Group

Goalkeeper

Glasgow City

Age 27

16 caps

Made her international debut September 2017 after Gemma Fay retired, sharing recent games with Shannon Lynn. The part-time player from East Kilbride also works in a bank.

Jenna Fife

Goalkeeper

Hibernian

Age 23

4 caps

Made her international debut coming off the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Norway in January 2018. The Hibs keeper made two crucial penalty saves in the shoot-out as her side won their fourth SWPL Cup in a row against Glasgow City last week

Shannon Lynn

Goalkeeper

Vittsjo

Age 33

29 caps

Previously at Hibs and Chelsea.

Lynn was born in Canada to Scottish parents. Made her international debut in 2010 and has amassed 29 caps - no mean feat, given she was competing for her position with record cap holder Gemma Fay.

Players' Player of the Year at the 2011 Scottish Women's Football Awards.

Chloe Arthur

Full-back

Birmingham City

Age 24

19 caps

Arthur has also played for Celtic, Hibs and Bristol City. Played in the 2015 Scottish Cup final with Hibs. Made her debut in February 2015 as a sub against Northern Ireland.

Jennifer Beattie

SNS Group

Defender

Manchester City

Age 28

123 caps

Experienced defender with more than 100 caps, scoring 22 goals. Part of the Manchester City team which won the FA Cup

Missed Euros in 2017 after picking up an ankle injury a month before the tournament began.

Rachel Corsie (captain)

SNS Group

Centre-back

Utah Royals

Age 29

108 caps

The Scotland captain is an experienced defender with more than 100 caps for Scotland and has scored number of important goals for club and country. She joined Glasgow City from Aberdeen in 2008 and netted ten times as the club won a domestic treble. She also featured in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Qualified chartered accountant.

Nicola Docherty

Glasgow City

Defender

Age 26

13 caps

Made her debut in 2011 and recently has impressed deputising for the injured Emma Mitchell after almost two years out of the national side.

Sophie Howard

SNS Group

Defender

Reading

Age 25

13 caps

Howard began her international career with Germany's Under-20s and trained with England before making her Scotland debut in 2017.

The Reading defender is more used to playing at centre-back but has been used on the right-hand side of defence for Scotland, including in the 1-0 win over Brazil.

Joelle Murray

Defender

Hibernian

Age 32

48 caps

Captain of the successful Hibs team, Murray is a veteran of several qualification campaigns and went to Euro 2017.

Kirsty Smith

SNS Group

Defender

Manchester United

Age 25

34 caps

Hard-working full-back who can play on either flank. Smith left Hibs last year to join Manchester United's new team and celebrated winning the title and promotion to the WSL this season. Played for Scotland at Under-17 and under-19 level before winning the first of her 33 senior caps in 2014.

Lizzie Arnot

Midfielder

Manchester United

Age 23

25 caps

Winger who loves to take on an opponent. Arnot spent six years at Hibs before moving to United. Suffered a cruciate ligament injury in Edinburgh and missed 14 months but scored five goals in the Premier League Cup final just weeks after her return.

Made the run that led to Kim Little's winning goal against Brazil.

Leanne Crichton

Midfielder

Glasgow City

Age 31

64 caps

Experienced player who is in her third spell at Glasgow City and has also played at Hibs, Celtic and Notts County. Played in all three of Scotland's games at Euro 2017.

Hayley Lauder

Midfielder

Glasgow City

Age 28

98 caps

Skilful left-sided player who has amassed 98 caps and scored nine international goals. Well-travelled at club level having playing in Cyprus, Finland and Sweden before returning to Scotland to join City five years ago.

Kim Little

SNS Group

Midfielder

Arsenal

Age 28

132 caps

Scotland's biggest star and the country's leading goalscorer with 53 goals in dark blue. Has won silverware on three continents and is a stand-out player at Arsenal. Injury cost her a place at Euro 2017 and was a massive blow to Scotland. Will be key this time around.

Joanne Love

Midfielder

Glasgow City

Age 33

191 caps

Veteran midfielder who made her debut back in 2007 and has since gathered no less than 191 Scotland caps.

Has scored 13 goals for Scotland.

Christie Murray

Midfielder

Liverpool

Age 29

60 caps

An attacking midfielder with an eye for goal who counts Glasgow City, Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers Belles among her former clubs. Captain of the national team at youth level, Christie was amongst the first intake of students at the Scottish FA's Women's National Academy at the University of Stirling.

Caroline Weir

SNS Group

Midfielder

Manchester City

Age 23

62 caps

After bursting through the ranks at Hibernian while still at school, Weir joined Arsenal when she was 18 before spells at Bristol Academy and Liverpool. A fast, hard-working central midfielder, the 23-year-old can win possession and put the opposition on the back foot with her driving runs forward.

Erin Cuthbert

SNS Group

Striker

Chelsea

Age 20

29 caps

The rising star of Scottish women's football is coming off a season laden with individual awards. Strong, fast, skilful and capable of scoring a variety of goals, the 20-year-old from Ayrshire is very much one to watch.

Claire Emslie

Forward

Manchester City

Age 25

20 caps

Speedy, two-footed winger can operate off the left or right flank and looks to get among the goals. Spent four years studying and playing in America before going full-time in England with Bristol City then Manchester City.

Lisa Evans

SNS Group

Striker

Arsenal

Age 26

77 caps

Pacy and direct with the ball at her feet, Evans can play a variety of positions. Moved from Glasgow City to play in Germany for five years, including two seasons at Bayern Munich.

Jane Ross

Striker

West Ham United

Age 29

126 caps

A cap centurion who scored the decisive goal in Scotland's qualification campaign for the World Cup. A predatory penalty box striker who moved from Scotland to Sweden before spells playing at Man City then West Ham.

Lana Clelland

SNS Group

Striker

Fiorentina

Age 26

24 caps

The skilful forward has honed her craft in Italy since quitting Spartans in 2014 to try her hand in full-time football. Has been frustrated by injury recently but her ability to get behind defences and sniff out chances wins her place in the squad.

Fiona Brown

Striker

FC Rosengard

Age 24

37 caps

After breaking through at Celtic then establishing herself at Glasgow City, Brown went down the Scandinavian route with Eskilstuna United then Rosengard in Sweden. Strong finisher, capable of shooting from distance.