Shelley Kerr names Scotland squad for World Cup 2019

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Scotland play England, Japan and Argentina in the group stage in France this summer.

Scotland have reached the World Cup for the first time.
Scotland have reached the World Cup for the first time. SNS Group

Shelley Kerr has named the Scotland squad that will travel to France for this year's World Cup.

It's the first time the national team have reached the finals and only their second major championship after competing in the Euros in 2017.

Kerr has used more than 30 players since taking charge of the Dark Blues after Euro 2017 and has picked the 23 she hopes can take the nation into the latter stages of the competition.

Scotland will face England, Japan and Argentina in the group stage after the side's final warm-up game against Jamaica later this month.

"It's our first time at the World Cup but the target has already been set," Kerr said. "We want to get out the group stages.

"The most important thing though is that we embrace the occasion and have an enjoyable tournament. But it's more enjoyable if we win games and I have every confidence in this group of players that they can get us out of the group stages."

Kerrsaid the selection process had been far from simple. 

"It was so tough choosing the squad," she said. "Throughout the campaign and the last year and a half we've used over 35 players, so to narrow it down to 23 was really tough with some really tough decisions. 

"But, you know, it's all about the 23 that have been selected for the first time the Scottish women's national team will go to a World Cup. 

"It's an honour, a privilege, and their families should be really proud of their achievements."

Scotland World Cup squad

Goalkeepers

  • Lee Alexander (Glasgow City)
  • Jenna Fife (Hibernian)
  • Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo)

Defenders

  • Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City)
  • Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City)
  • Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals)
  • Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City)
  • Sophie Howard (Reading)
  • Joelle Murray (Hibernian)
  • Kirsty Smith (Manchester United)
  • Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City)

Midfielders

  • Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United)
  • Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City)
  • Kim Little (Arsenal)
  • Joanne Love (Glasgow City)
  • Christie Murray (Liverpool)
  • Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Attackers

  • Fiona Brown (Rosenborg)
  • Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
  • Claire Emslie (Manchester City)
  • Lisa Evans (Arsenal)
  • Jane Ross (West Ham)
  • Lana Clelland (Fiorentina)

