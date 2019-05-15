Aberdeen director claims McInnes would reject Scotland job

Dave Cormack says he's has assurances the manager will remain at Pittodrie next season.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6037102275001-dave-cormack.jpg" />

Aberdeen vice-chairman Dave Cormack has claimed that Derek McInnes would reject an approach to take the Scotland job and intends to stay at Pittodrie.

The Scottish FA are looking to appoint a new manager after the departure of Alex McLeish and McInnes was understood to be under consideration.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke is favourite with bookmakers, while David Moyes has also been linked with the job.

Cormack says McInnes has told him that he doesn't want the Scotland job right now and will remain in place with Aberdeen.

The former St Johnstone and Bristol City boss has been in charge at Pittodrie since 2013 and won the League Cup with the Dons the following year.

He's led the side to second-place finishes in the league in four successive seasons, though Aberdeen currently sit fourth in the Premiership with one game to play.

"Derek has a great relationship with the club and with the chairman," Cormack told STV. "In the last couple of years I've gotten to know Derek really well.

"Going through the facts of the last six years and where we've got to, it's quite amazing in terms of looking at the numbers we've achieved.

"Derek, today, has made it clear that at some stage he would like to be Scotland manager but not today. he wants to focus on club football. So he won't be going to the Scotland role."

Cormack said that he expected there to be progress on a new contract for the management though there was no immediate rush to tie him down.

"Derek, the club, Stewart [Milne] and myself aren't insecure," he said. "We'll get to the right thing to do with his contract at the right time.

"The most important thing is that Derek is still committed to club football, still committed to Aberdeen."