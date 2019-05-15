Christie: There's been an overreaction to Rangers victory

The Celtic player says Rangers deserved their win but his side are in a good place.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6037111450001-ryan-christie.jpg" />

Ryan Christie has said the reaction to Rangers win over Celtic last weekend has been over the top and that his side can be happier with their season than their rivals.

Rangers were 2-0 winners at Ibrox on Sunday, dominating the game against the champions.

Christie, who is recovering well from a facial injury and watched the match at home, said that they were good value for their win and that some Celtic players were smarting at the nature of the defeat.

He said: "To be fair to Rangers, they came out and came after us and I think the early goal changed the shape of the game a lot. After that we were always kind of chasing it and didn't really recover.

"You could sense after the weekend that a few of the boys were obviously frustrated by the game and we wanted to go out and prove a point.

"Rangers were the better team on the day and deserved to win."

'We've got a trophy day and a cup final to look forward to. They certainly don't have that. I think at the weekend Glasgow will be green and white, that's for sure.' Ryan Christie

But the Celtic star felt the reaction to the result had gone a bit too far and was quick to remind people his team had already clinched the league title and were pushing for a third domestic treble.

"I don't think it indicates too much," he said. "I think it's very easy for people to jump on that.

"It's the same after every Old Firm. It's maybe not blown out of proportion but it feels like that a little bit.

"I think going into the game if the league was still for grabs then the game could have gone differently. I don't think there's too much to read into it.

"You saw it with a couple of comments and going through the press and from their side that 'Glasgow is blue' and that kind of stuff.

"When you look at it now, we're going in to the last couple of weeks and we've got a trophy day and a cup final to look forward to. They certainly don't have that.

"I think at the weekend Glasgow will be green and white, that's for sure."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.