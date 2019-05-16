Steve Clarke given three-match ban for blast at referee

Kilmarnock manager said Steven McLean produced 'worst refereeing performance I've ever seen'.

Clarke: Stinging criticism of referee Steven McLean. SNS

Steve Clarke has been given a touchline ban for criticising a referee who sent off three Kilmarnock players in one Premiership game.

A three-match ban was dished out by the Scottish FA, including one game suspended.

It means the Killie manager will be forced to sit in the stand during the final league game of the season against Rangers on Sunday.

The Rugby Park side could secure a European place with a win.

Kirk Broadfoot, Stuart Findlay and Rory MacKenzie were all dismissed as Killie lost 1-0 to Aberdeen last month.

After the game, Clarke accused official Steven McLean of producing the "worst refereeing performance I've ever seen in my career".

He said McLean "seemed to struggle" with Kilmarnock games as his father Stuart played for the club from 1974 to 1990.

McKenzie's red card was later downgraded to a yellow by the SFA, while Broadfoot's sending-off stood following an appeal.