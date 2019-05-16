Lennon defends Celtic record after derby criticism

Manager fires out reminder that he knows how to win titles with the Parkhead club.

Dejected: Neil Lennon after the Old Firm defeat at Ibrox. SNS

Neil Lennon has robustly defended his record as a Celtic player and manager following the negativity from last weekend's 2-0 defeat by Rangers.

The Northern Irishman was brought in as boss until the end of the season in February when Brendan Rodgers suddenly left for Leicester.

The former Parkhead captain and manager guided the club to their eighth successive Premiership title with trophy to be presented at Sunday's home game against Hearts.

Celtic have the chance to achieve an unprecedented domestic triple treble when they take on the Jambos in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on May 25, but Lennon has been stung by the criticism, some of it from the "new breed" of fans.

Speaking at the club's Lennoxtown training complex, the Northern Irishman did not categorically say he wanted the post on a full-time basis but said: "There is no evidence to suggest I can't take the job on.

"I have been here since 2000 and in that time Celtic have won 14 league titles and I have played a part in ten of them. So I think I know how to win titles here.

"I think that gets overlooked. If we win the cup that will be my seventh cup and any time we lost the league that I have been involved in it was on the last day of the season."

He added: "Since 20 years ago the only thing they (Celtic fans) have seen is success. They don't remember the 1990s as the older generation do.

"I can't take it for granted, they might. That comes from an immaturity from their point of view.

"In present-day football there is always a furore after one game, whether it be social media or phone-ins.

"I live in the real world. Social media is not the real world. I think it is poisonous myself, but good luck.

"We have one more game to achieve something historic. My contract expires at the end of May and after the cup final I will sit down with whoever.

"That has always been the case. Nothing has changed despite all the speculation (regarding) whether I am getting the job or not getting the job or whether it is Rafa Benitez, Jose Mourinho or Slaven Bilic, or whoever."

