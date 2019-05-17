  • STV
  • MySTV

Jon Flanagan wins disciplinary case and yellow card stands

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Rangers defender had been charged with violent conduct by the Scottish FA.

Flanagan and Brown debate the incident.
Flanagan and Brown debate the incident. SNS Group

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan will not face further sanction over an incident from Sunday's Old Firm game after a disciplinary panel ruled that his clash with Scott Brown was not a red card offence.

The Rangers defender was booked for thrusting an arm into the Celtic captain's face during his side's 2-0 win at Ibrox - but was later charged by the SFA after match footage was reviewed.

Rangers contested the charge and, at a Hampden disciplinary hearing on Friday, won their case. The yellow card shown by referee Kevin Clancy during the game will stand.

Flanagan will now be free to face Kilmarnock in the final league match of the season on Sunday.

After the game, both Brown and his manager Neil Lennon said they felt Flanagan should have been sent-off - with the midfielder claiming referee Kevin Clancy told him contact wasn't made with his face.

When the Scottish FA announced the charge, Rangers reacted by releasing a statement claiming that their players were treated differently from those at other clubs.

A Rangers spokesman said it was "shocking" another player from the club had been "singled out".

He said: "Once again, there seems intent to change the decision of a referee in a match involving Rangers.

"There seems to be a steady erosion of respect for Scotland's referees and the authority they are meant to enjoy under rule 5 of the laws of the game.

"The decisions of referees regarding facts connected with play are meant to be final but referees are now routinely invited to change their decisions after a game has finished.

"It is particularly shocking that another Rangers' player has been singled out for retrospective action and issued with a notice of complaint while Jozo Simunovic, the Celtic player who used an elbow to fell Jermain Defoe, has escaped any kind of censure."

He added: "Why did one incident escape punishment while the other is now deemed worthy of a red card?

"We cannot understand how these two incidents could be studied yet only one be considered worthy of punishment.

"It seems as if Rangers' players are being held to a different code of conduct from players at other clubs.

"We shall vigorously defend Mr Flanagan and have also asked for full transparency on what matters are brought forward for retrospective action. Are those decisions being made even-handedly?"

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.