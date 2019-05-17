Jon Flanagan wins disciplinary case and yellow card stands

The Rangers defender had been charged with violent conduct by the Scottish FA.

Flanagan and Brown debate the incident. SNS Group

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan will not face further sanction over an incident from Sunday's Old Firm game after a disciplinary panel ruled that his clash with Scott Brown was not a red card offence.

The Rangers defender was booked for thrusting an arm into the Celtic captain's face during his side's 2-0 win at Ibrox - but was later charged by the SFA after match footage was reviewed.

Rangers contested the charge and, at a Hampden disciplinary hearing on Friday, won their case. The yellow card shown by referee Kevin Clancy during the game will stand.

Flanagan will now be free to face Kilmarnock in the final league match of the season on Sunday.

After the game, both Brown and his manager Neil Lennon said they felt Flanagan should have been sent-off - with the midfielder claiming referee Kevin Clancy told him contact wasn't made with his face.

When the Scottish FA announced the charge, Rangers reacted by releasing a statement claiming that their players were treated differently from those at other clubs.

A Rangers spokesman said it was "shocking" another player from the club had been "singled out".

He said: "Once again, there seems intent to change the decision of a referee in a match involving Rangers.

"There seems to be a steady erosion of respect for Scotland's referees and the authority they are meant to enjoy under rule 5 of the laws of the game.

"The decisions of referees regarding facts connected with play are meant to be final but referees are now routinely invited to change their decisions after a game has finished.

"It is particularly shocking that another Rangers' player has been singled out for retrospective action and issued with a notice of complaint while Jozo Simunovic, the Celtic player who used an elbow to fell Jermain Defoe, has escaped any kind of censure."

He added: "Why did one incident escape punishment while the other is now deemed worthy of a red card?

"We cannot understand how these two incidents could be studied yet only one be considered worthy of punishment.

"It seems as if Rangers' players are being held to a different code of conduct from players at other clubs.

"We shall vigorously defend Mr Flanagan and have also asked for full transparency on what matters are brought forward for retrospective action. Are those decisions being made even-handedly?"