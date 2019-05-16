Marvin Bartley agrees deal to quit Hibs for Livingston

The 32-year-old midfielder will move on a three-year deal at the end of the season.

Marvin Bartley has been at Hibs since 2015. SNS

Livingston have signed Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley on a three-year deal.

Bartley, 32, will move to the West Lothian club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Englishman has plied his trade in Edinburgh since 2015, when he joined Hibs from Leyton Orient.

Livingston manager Grant Holt said: "He has been a fantastic servant to Hibs and is a player we have admired from afar.

"He has played a vast amount of football at a very good level in his career and we felt it was important to bring a player of this stature into the club to help the younger and more inexperienced players throughout the season."

Hibs added: "It goes without saying that Marvin departs with our best wishes and there will always be a place for him at Easter Road."

Last month, Bartley spoke to STV News about racism rearing its ugly head in Scottish football.

He hit out after being allegedly racially abused during the Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle, leading to the arrests of two men.