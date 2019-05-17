Dyer: Scotland job would be hard for Clarke to refuse

The Kilmarnock coach says the offer of the national team job would be "a great honour".

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6037994940001-alex-dyer.jpg" />

Steve Clarke would find it hard to turn down the Scotland coach if offered it, according to his right-hand man Alex Dyer.

Clarke is the front runner to be named as the replacement for Alex McLeish, who was sacked last month.

Kilmarnock coach Dyer said he didn't know the manager's long-term plans but said there was obvious temptation with managing your country being "the pinnacle of your career".

"I know his ability," Dyer said. "He's a good manager, a very good manager.

"If the country comes calling for him then it would be a great honour. I know he knows that.

"He's done a great job here. He's always left it open that he'll decide at the end of the season. That's no secret.

"At the end of the day, it's a hard one to turn down, we know that. It's the pinnacle of anyone's career. Just leave it up to the gaffer. What will be, will be.

"If he goes then whoever takes the job next has big shoes to fill. But as long as whoever comes in works hard and the players continue to do what they do, then the club will be fine."

Clarke's immediate concern is the final league game of the season, with Rangers visiting Rugby Park in a game where the hosts will seal third place with a victory. Dyer said the discussion about Clarke's future had not been a distraction for players and that the manager himself had carried on as normal.

"He copes fine," he said. "His mindset is to prepare for Rangers. What will be, will be.

"We do that all the time. It's not the first time there's been speculation. He's had it all season because of the job he's done here.

"He's looking forward to the weekend. It's a good game to finish the season on."