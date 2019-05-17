Hearts trio still doubtful for cup final, says Levein

Peter Haring, Uche Ikpeazu and Arnaud Djoum will all be managed carefully .

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6038050419001-craig-levein.jpg" />

Craig Levein has said that he faces tricky decisions over the fitness of three players this weekend and that they may not all make the Scottish Cup final against Celtic.

Hearts face Celtic in their final league match on Sunday before the sides meet again in the showpiece match at Hampden and Levein has concerns over the fitness of Arnaud Djoum, Peter Haring and Uche Ikpeazu.

He said that he would have to balance the benefits of game time for Ikpeazu and Haring against the risk of them not being fully fit for the final.

"I don't think [they'll play this weekend]," he said. "It's that close between making sure they're all right for the final and weighing up whether training is more important than game time.

"They're both doing a little bit of training today so things should possibly become clearer by the start of the week, just exactly where we are. Obviously we don't have weeks to spare."

Asked if the players could still be ruled out of the cup final, he said: "Of course.

"There's three - Arnaud, Uche and Peter. Arnaud's Achilles has been bothering him. I'm hopeful all three will be fit for the final."

The manager is expecting to bring some fresh faces into his squad for this weekend for the league game at Celtic Park.

"It will be a younger squad (on Sunday). How many will start, we will wait and see but I'm inclined to give some of them game time."