McInnes rules himself out of running for Scotland job

The Aberdeen boss says he is concentrating on club football management for now.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6038082672001-derek-mcinnes.jpg" />

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has ruled himself out of the running for the Scotland job, saying he isn't ready to switch to international football just yet.

The Dons boss has been named alongside Steve Clarke as a leading contender for the Scotland vacancy but Aberdeen director Dave Cormack claimed that he would reject it if offered.

McInnes confirmed that he was concentrating on his job at Pittodrie and that while he had ambitions to be Scotland manager at some point later in his career, he preferred the daily business of club management for now.

"I think what I said to the chairman is that I see myself as a club manager at this point in time," he said. "That's not changed.

"I think when you get asked publicly about it, you can come across as a bit arrogant. I've not been asked to be Scotland manager.

"It's difficult for me to say. I would like to be Scotland manager.

"I think anyone in coaching or management would have aspirations to manage their country. "For em, I see myself with work to do at Aberdeen. I'm a club manager and I'm not ready to give that up.

"We've got a big rebuilding job to get the players in in time for pre-season. Hopefully we come back for European football."

