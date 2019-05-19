Josh Taylor beats The Beast to win first world title

The Scots boxer knocked down the previously unbeaten Belarusian twice in the sixth round.

Champ: Josh Taylor in action with Ivan Baranchyk. SNS

Scots boxer Josh Taylor claimed his first world title with a points victory against Ivan Baranchyk in the IBF super-lightweight title bout in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Taylor, 28, knocked down the previously unbeaten Belarusian - known as The Beast - twice in the sixth round and then went on to win 117-109, 115-111 and 115-111.

The SSE Hydro clash also doubled as the weight division's World Boxing Super Series semi-final.

Taylor will now face American Regis Prograis in the final later on this year, with a date and venue yet to be decided.

